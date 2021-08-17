Many drivers need a refresher in school zone safety after some quiet months during the COVID crisis

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When in-home learning became the norm for many school districts, traffic around campuses slowed down or ended completely. Now, the routes to schools are getting busy again and some drivers need a refresher course with safety tips when school kids are around.

The Santa Barbara Police department has its traffic patrol officers in the area of campus where they are seeing drop offs, pick ups and traffic back ups.

Some safety tips for drivers include:

Do not double park at a school during drop off due to visibility issues

Pay attention to crossing guards and crosswalk activity

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Yield when you see blinking lights at pedestrian crossings

Be aware of bicyclists in school zones and share the road





The Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students today, the Goleta school district starts classes Wednesday and the Carpinteria School District has its first day of classes Monday.

