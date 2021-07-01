Recreational shooting remains banned at Los Padres National Forest for another 6 months

Safety

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. - Los Padres National Forest officials announced they are once again extending the ban on recreational shooting, this time until January 31, 2022.

Officials said the ban is being extended in order to protect the public during high fire danger conditions. They said wildfires can be sparked by both firearms or their discharged projectiles.

With very little winter rainfall, forest workers said the moisture levels in the forest have not rebounded enough to be considered safe for shooting. Vegetation remains dry and is considered near critical levels. Predictive weather forecast also indicate offshore wind events that are expected to further reduce moisture levels.

In order to prevent fires from sparking in these dry conditions, the National Forest is only permitting shooting in the designated shooting ranges at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club. These ranges are monitored and implement preventative measures to avoid fires from being accidentally started by gunfire.

Forest officials said those exempt from the shooting prohibition includes anyone who hunts during the open hunting season with a valid California hunting license. They may shoot for hunting only.

Those who violate this shooting ban may be fined $5,000 or more as an individual or $10,000 or more for an organization. The shooter may also be imprisoned for up to six months.

For more information visit the LPNF website here.