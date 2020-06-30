Recreational shooting in Los Padres forest suspended once again

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Recreational shooting in the Los Padres National Forest will remain suspended.

The ban remains in place through the remainder of 2020 due to fire risk. It was extended for a six-month period for the same reason back in January.

The ban has been in place since July 2018. Previous reasons given for the ban include protecting endangered species and curbing the environmental impacts caused by littering.

Despite rainfall received earlier this year, fuel moisture levels across the forest have not recovered significantly. Fuel moisture levels are currently hovering just above the 60 percent critical threshold. Fire conditions are unlikely to improve this summer, Los Padres National Forest officials said.

The forest order aims to prevent any accidental fire ignitions from target shooting.

Designated target ranges at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club will remain open for shooters. The Glass Factory in Santa Barbara County on E Camino Cielo remains closed. Hunters who participate during open hunting season and have a valid hunting license are exempt from the order as well.