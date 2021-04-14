Officers promoted in Santa Barbara in open ceremony for the first time since COVID hit

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police department is going through changes in the ranks and in its ability to have open events again.

With a small ceremony for family and staff, five promotions will be taking place today.



Police Chief Barney Melekian will be swearing in Allan Tuazon Antonio Montojo, Charles Veneble and Stephanie Trujillo to Sergeant and Sgt. Ryan Jensen to Lieutenant.

Events like this have not been taking place due to the COVID rules in the last year, but now, with the easing of restrictions, some limited participating has been allowed.

This comes about two months after the departure of former Chief Lori Luhnow, who retired after five years.

The department also has a new interim Communications Sergeant, Ethan Ragsdale. He is the acting Public Information Officer, during the absence of Anthony Wagner who is on a paid administrative leave.

Melekian is the former Undersheriff for Santa Barbara County and a former Chief of Police in Pasadena. When he was sworn in he said, “I bring you a simple commitment; I will keep the Santa Barbara Police Department moving forward on the cutting edge of 21st Century Policing and continue to reinforce the concept of what some have called 'procedural justice.' That is, to ensure that we continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect and that our internal administrative processes reflect and reinforce those values.”

He is in the interim role while a nationwide search takes place for a new full time Chief of Police. That is expected to be announced before Fall.

