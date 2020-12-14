Homeless move in to new ‘tiny houses’ this week in Isla Vista

Safety

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - This week, some of the Isla Vista homeless population will be inside newly constructed "tiny homes" and have a roof over their heads instead of sleeping in tents, out in the open or various shelters.

It is part of a special transitional program in Santa Barbara County for the next six months.

The Pallet Shelter homes are in the Isla Vista Community Center parking lot.

The Good Samaritan Shelter operators who have had success with homeless programs in Santa Maria will be running the homes.

Sanitations facilities will be provided along with other essential services.

Eligible members of the homeless population will be allowed to stay there under specific protocols.

The goal is to move the occupants into permanent housing, likely supported by government programs.

Pallet homes in Redondo Beach and Riverside are also in place as part of a similar program.

Each one is an 8 foot by 8 foot structure and costs $4900 each.

The funding comes from the CARES Act emergency budget during the COVID-19 crisis.

