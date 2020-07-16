Goleta working with several agencies to stop dangerous fires from homeless camps

Safety

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta is taking an active role in reducing the threat to lives and property from homeless camp fires that rage out of control. Two this month have been dangerously close to businesses and the traveling public on Highway 101.

The bulk of the fires have been in freeway corridors.

It's often a location with mixed lines and could include the City of Goleta, CalTrans, Union Pacific, Santa Barbara County, California Highway Patrol and sometimes Santa Barbara City - Airport District involvement.

The state has also issued a request to keep homeless camps in place instead of clearing them due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Recent fires on the southbound side of Highway 101 in the area of Fairview and Los Carneros have sent flames into the air more than 50 feet and showered the highway including passing cars with embers.

One fire spread in the wind across the freeway to other vegetation and the back of businesses. Evacuations have had to take place.

The city says it is balancing how to help the vulnerable population and how to protect the community from these dangerous fires coming out of homeless camps.

City of Goleta report, a letter reads, in part:

The City is in the final stages of drafting a comprehensive Homelessness Strategic Plan to holistically address the issue of homelessness in our community. The plan will help guide and coordinate efforts to prevent and address homelessness in the City of Goleta. The plan will be presented to the Homelessness Issues Standing Committee next week on July 22.

While the City respects and understands the need for the public health guidance discouraging homeless encampment clean-up efforts, it also recognizes the need to maintain the safety of homes and businesses near these encampment fires. Staff will continue to work diligently to prevent these fires in the future.

To report a homeless encampment, please contact Shanna Dawson in the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department at sdawson@cityofgoleta.org or via our City Assist system https://tinyurl.com/GoletaSubscriptions by going to Submit a Request and then clicking on Homeless Encampment/Illegal Camping.

