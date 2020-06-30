HandiGuru invented to keep sanitizer right next to your hands

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There no more fumbling around looking for hand sanitizer if you are wearing the HandiGuru.

A Santa Barbara area innovator and artist, Benjamin Anderson has invented a wearable item that carries a days supply of sanitizer, sunscreen or bug repellant.

He saw the need and after four months of research Anderson came up with a solution with the specially designed wearable sanitizer band.

It comes with a special refillable bottle and tip kit.

The HandiGuru was given to 30 members of the Girls Inc. camp in Carpinteria this morning.

They also had a "hands-on" demonstration.

Anderson said, "we want it to be recyclable and reusable so you can get a bulk hand sanitizer and refill in the bottle that we offer and just keep going to town with it all summer long. You can use it for sunscreen and hand sanitizer gel." He also says it will be useful for bug repellant too.

The name is a combination of using the word hand, and blending in the wise connotation that comes with the word Guru.

The HandiGuru costs $11.95 at : HandiGuru.com

For each of the first 2,500 kits sold, HandiGuru™ will donate one kit to communities in need to help keep them safe during these difficult times.