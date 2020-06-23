Bike riders asked to dismount in tight areas of newly designed State Street

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In one of the more popular areas of downtown Santa Barbara in the last month, bike riders are being told to walk their bicycles through the shared area with pedestrians.

The Santa Barbara Bike Coalition and COAST (Coalition for Sustainable Transportation) are urging bike riders to dismount from their bikes in the 500 block between Cota St. and Haley St.

There are many restaurants located there with newly designed outside eating areas.

That shrinks the center of the street to about a 14-foot space in some sections where bikes, skateboarders, pedestrians and wheelchairs have to move through.

Signs have been made to alert bike riders to walk their bikes through.

Barry Remis with COAST has been educating riders to follow the new safety signage. Sunday he was posted up at the signs talking to riders and pointing out the safety message.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 News

(More information and video will be added here later today)

For more information go to : COAST OR SBBIKE