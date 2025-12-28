Storms damages Mission Basilica San Buenaventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Mission Basilica San Bueneventura, built in 1782, was damaged by the heavy December storm.

There is now caution tape blocking the steps the mission in Ventura.

Plaster crumbled and fell from the mission during the the downpour.

Father Tom Elewaut said It could cost up to $400,000 dollars to repair Bell Tower and more than $1 million to preserve the entire mission.

The community is concerned about the historic structure and more rain is on the way.