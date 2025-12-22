Live Nativity includes Camels and Kings at First United Methodist Church in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The First United Methodist Church held its 36th annual Living Nativity before Christmas.

Two casts of church volunteers brought the Holy Night to life.

The cast included angels, shepherds, Three Kings and majestic live Camels.

Children couldn't get up close to the camels, but they could enjoy a welcoming petting zoo.

Visitors also had a chance to view the church’s decorated Romanesque revival sanctuary along with a display of other nativity scenes from around the world.

Lisa Burns serves as the Live Nativity Coordinator.

"I have seen my children grow up here, we have families out here getting some great pictures for their holiday cards," said Burns, " It is a quiet meditative moment for the most part we just sit and think of the thoughts that we want to send out to the world peace on earth good will to men."

The rotating cast members seem to love appearing with the camels brought in from Santa Ynez valley.

Monday was the final night, but it will be back by popular demand at First United Methodist Church again next year.