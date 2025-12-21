Chabad Ventura Rabbi, who is from Australia, shares thoughts during Light up The Harbor

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Light Up the Harbor Chanukah Celebration in Ventura was led by Rabbi Yakov Latowicz from Melbourne, Australia.

His wife Sarah seemed glad he would get to share his thoughts following the tragedy during the first night of Chanukah at a Bondi Beach celebration one week ago.

"All the Chabad Rabbis around the world are resolved not to cancel a single menorah lighting, to add menorah lightings, to add public menorahs," said Yakov Latowicz.

Some people skipped the local celebration in wake of the deadly shooting that is being investigated as terrorism against Jews.

Latowicz said they want everyone to feel the light and love and hope of Chanukah.

"I want people to know that they shouldn't be afraid, they should specially for the Jews, they should be proud to be Jewish, they've got to be bold, the kind of people who perpetrated the atrocity in Bondi they want us to cower, to hide, to hide under the bed to take our star of David, our Chai, take the mezuzah off the door, at times like this, we have to be prouder than ever, we've got to take our Judaism outside, not hide it indoors, very, very important and it is important to the non-Jewish community, we need you guys, we are part of your community and we need allies, we need friends, that is why we do public lightings," said Latowicz.

He said he was sent to the local community by the worldwide leader of the Chabad movement.

"You counter random acts of violence with random acts of kindness and goodness and charity and that is the message we want to send out to everybody, be kinder than you were yesterday, be sweeter to another person than you where yesterday that is the message of Chanukah."

Chabad Ventura invited Chris the Juggler to entertain the crowd in Ventura Harbor Village before the lighting of seventh candle on the menorah.

During the celebration children had a chance to make Chanukah cards that sparkled.

Some people wore menorah inspired clothing including light blue Micky Mouse ears.

One dog owner dressed his four-legged-friend in a Chanukah outfit.

Chanukah began Sunday, Dec. 14 and ends at nightfall on Monday, Dec. 22.

For more information about Chabad Ventura at https://www.chabadventura.com