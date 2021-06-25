Hundreds of goats brought into a Solvang park to clear brush

Offbeat

SOLVANG, Calif. – Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang has hundreds of new temporary residents.

Earlier this week, hundreds of goats were brought into the popular park to eat up heavy brush and noxious weeds that dotted the terrain along the heavily-trafficked walking trails.

On Thursday evening, the furry landscapers watched over as people played at the tennis and pickleball courts.

Goats are often brought into rural areas with heavy vegetation as an earth-conscious method for clearing brush. The goats are able to eat almost any kind of vegetation without irritation and can traverse the most difficult of terrain.

The goats play an important role in reducing fire risk.

NewsChannel 3-12 has brought goats onto TV Hill on several occasions to eat the brush growing on the steep hillside. Earlier this month, the goats got to work in the Eucalyptus Hill area in Santa Barbara.

This isn't the first time goats have lent a hand in Solvang. The town welcomed the goats back in 2019 for several days to clear the park of poison oak and foxtails.

The goats have already made significant progress in clearing the vegetation at Hans Christian Andersen Park and will soon head off to their next destination.

Where they will end up next is anyone's guess, but we look forward to seeing them wherever they crop up.