Tipline Investigation: Orcutt Family’s Zombie Loan Nightmare

ORCUTT, Calif. – We have to go back 15 years to the housing crisis, when many people owed more for their home than it was worth. It was called being "upside down," and foreclosures skyrocketed.

So, the government stepped in and offered loan modifications allowing troubled homeowners to refinance their first and second mortgages into one manageable loan.

It seemed to work, but as one Orcutt family found out, one of their old loans has risen from the dead.

The morning of June 21, 2023, Jose Arzate heard a knock at the door. His life was about to turn upside down. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies were there to evict them. But, the Arzate’s were not renters, they had owned the home for more than 20 years.

“I said, ‘I have the deed, you want to see it?’ The officer said, ‘No, you don’t have to. You’re not the owner anymore,’” said Arzate during an interview with your News Channel.

Security cameras captured the chaos.

Deputies gave Arzate, his three children, one who’s autistic, and a grandchild, just five minutes to grab their belongings and get out. His wife was not home at the time.

“My grandson went in there, he was crying and everything. I told him it’s going to be okay,” said Arzate.

Arzate said he pleaded with the deputies and explained he’s one of them. He works for Santa Barbara County as a probation officer.

“They treated me like a criminal, basically, I was treated like a criminal,” said Arzate.

Arzate complied. He left everything they owned at the house and got out.

"I thought it was just a dream I was going through, like, is this happening? What’s going on?” said Arzate.

Arzate immediately called his mortgage company.

“I said, ‘Did you guys sell my house? What happened?’ They go, ‘No, you’re good. You got all of your payments and everything. You’re good,'” said Arzate.

Arzate then started checking the security cameras at his house and spotted a man disconnecting them. That man was Mike Phillips. A local real estate agent and the new owner of the home.

“I think Mr. Phillips made a mistake,” said attorney Daniel Martorella who represents the Arzate family.

“He bought a second trust deed, which was not identified in any of the documents, it doesn’t have to be. But there’s warnings on the documents from the foreclosure company that says be careful what you buy because it may not be what you think it is, and I think that’s what happened here,” said Martorella.

“Can we talk with you on camera?” asked C.J. Ward with your News Channel as Mike Phillips walked out of Santa Maria Superior Court. “No,” replied Phillips.

But, Phillips, who declined to talk on camera, told your News Channel during a phone interview, that he did know he was buying just a second trust deed and probably should not have knowing a first deed was still out there.

What is a second trust deed? In this case, it was a second loan on the house. However, that loan was supposed to be cleared or paid off when the Arzate's modified and bundled their two mortgage loans back in 2010. For the last 13 years, they thought that’s what happened and those old loans were gone forever. But they were wrong.

The Arzate’s old loan was through a lender called Countrywide, what some consider the poster child of the housing/financial crisis of 2008.

Countrywide paid hundreds of millions of dollars in court judgements, fines and penalties including $335 million for discriminating against Black and Hispanic borrowers.

“I lost everything. I don’t have anything. So painful, It’s like you got kicked out of your house. I mean how can I explain it to my family?” said Arzate.

Don't miss tonight's Tipline Investigation on your News Channel at 6 and 11 p.m.