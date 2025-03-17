Skip to Content
Santa Barbara man arrested for soliciting a minor Monday afternoon

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 34-year-old Santa Barbara man for meeting up with a minor with intentions of lewd acts just past 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SB Sheriff's deputies found the man at the 6800 block of Hollister who arranged a meeting online with the reporting party thinking they were a child.

The man was later detained and booked at the Main Jail for felony soliciting a minor for lewd acts and is being held on $75,000 bail, according to the SBSO.

This remains an ongoing investigation and the SBSO will have more info as it becomes available.

