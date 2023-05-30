Police arrest Grover Beach man for driving under the influence, find $84,000 worth of fentanyl

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Police arrested a 50-year-old Grover Beach man on May 25 for driving under the influence, and during a search of his car found drugs indicating narcotics sales – including about $84,000 worth of fentanyl, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they saw the man driving erratically in Paso Robles, weaving across southbound Highway 101 lanes, and pulled him over near the Spring Street offramp around 11:30 p.m.

During this stop, detectives determined the 50-year-old was driving under the influence and brought in a sheriff's K9, which alerted to several areas of the car.

The sheriff's office said detectives and the major crimes unit found Xanax, meth, and about 847 grams of packaged fentanyl.

Detectives arrested the Grover Beach man for sale of narcotics, transporting narcotics for sale and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office.