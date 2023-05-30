Police arrest 18-year-old student for school shooting threat at Paso Robles High School

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Police arrested an 18-year-old Paso Robles High School student for threatening a school shooting via a written note in the boy's bathroom stall, according to Paso Robles police.

The note said there will be a school shooting on May 31, 2023, and the message itself is considered hate speech and was not provided by the police department.

Police responded to the school's call on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. and found the message in the stall, and, with the help of the school, identified the student and took him into custody without incident.

The department said police booked the student into county jail on charges of criminal threats and hate crime, both felonies.

Police said there is no imminent or ongoing threat to the school, students or faculty.

This investigation is ongoing, and the department asked that anyone with information call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

Those who wish to contribute anonymously can call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text "SLOTIPS (your message here)" to CRIMES (274637).