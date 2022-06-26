Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday morning, one victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened near a Santa Maria apartment complex early Sunday morning, one of which left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. that happened in the area of Knudsen and Western.

Police said it appeared that the victim was shot by one of the people robbing him.

Officials took the victim to the hospital for his major, life-threatening injuries, and the department said it is watching for updates on his status.

In addition, police said that another man told the officers that he had been robbed and stabbed a short distance from the first crime scene earlier that morning.

Police said his injuries are minor and he is expected to fully recover.

Investigators believe the two crimes were related, both with the motive of robbery.

Officers said they are looking for witnesses who may have information about the suspects – investigators believe that the suspects were two young men dressed in all black.

The department asked that neighbors of the area review surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything helpful to the investigation.

To contact the department with tips or leads for this investigation, SMPD said you can contact Detective Sergeant Andy Magallon by cell: 805-928-3781 ext. 2164, or by email: amagallon@cityofsantamaria.org.

