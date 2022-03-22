Deputies arrest seven suspects after months-long investigation, seize about $230,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that deputies arrested seven suspects for drug trafficking and seized about $230,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in street value.

The arrests, which took place on Mar. 16, came after a multiple month-long investigation of a major narcotic trafficking organization according to and conducted by the Ventura County Combined Agency Team (VCAT) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division- Ventura Field Office.

The sheriff's office said that VCAT detectives and DEA Special Agents conducted an investigation into a 33-year-old man from Bakersfield that revealed he was responsible for trafficking methamphetamine and fraudulent prescription pills into Ventura County.

The fraudulent prescription pills contained the deadly drug fentanyl, and were pressed to look like prescription oxycodone pills, according to the sheriff's office.

On Mar. 16, narcotics detectives and deputies arrested the 33-year-old and six of his co-conspirators in Camarillo, where the suspects were coordinating a delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to police.

In total, federal and state officials said they seized about 50,000 fentanyl pills and 45 lbs of methamphetamine from the three cars that the suspects had arrived in.

The sheriff's office said that all seven were arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on federal charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Each member made their initial appearance in court on Mar. 17 – the indictment contained allegations that each defendant had committed a crime according to the sheriff's office.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers said it will pay up to $1,000 reward for information, which leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against anyone responsible for this crime. The caller may remain anonymous. The call is not recorded. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).