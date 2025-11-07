Elite Iranian unit plotted assassination of Israeli ambassador to Mexico, US official says

By Jennifer Hansler, Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — An elite Iranian military unit plotted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The plan, hatched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was initiated at the end of 2024 and was active through the first half of this year, said the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The plan has since been contained and no longer poses a security threat, the official added.

It is among a string of plots by Tehran to target government officials, journalists and dissidents abroad.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement thanking Mexico “for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel’s ambassador in Mexico.” Einat Kranz Neiger has served as the ambassador since August 2023.

“The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide,” the ministry said.

Israel has long accused Iran of planning to attack Jewish and Israeli targets overseas. In August, Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador after the country’s intelligence agency found that Iran was behind at least two antisemitic attacks on Australian soil. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would also be listed as a terrorist organization.

Iran has also plotted to assassinate senior US officials, especially after the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. Iran planned the assassinations of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton, CNN has previously reported.

