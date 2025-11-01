Landslide in western Kenya leaves 21 dead, 30 others missing

Associated Press

Nairobi, Kenya (AP) — At least 21 people have died and 30 others are missing after a landslide on Saturday in Kenya’s western Rift Valley region, where heavy rains have battered the area for days during the country’s ongoing short rains season.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by the mudslides in the hilly area of Chesongoch in Elgeyo Marakwet County, in western Kenya.

Several roads have been cut off and the government airlifted 30 survivors with serious injuries to a hospital in Eldoret City.

Local resident Stephen Kittony told the Citizen Television station that he heard a deafening sound and, together with his children, rushed out of their house and ran in different directions.

Rescue efforts continued through Saturday despite the heavy rains as disaster agencies searched through the debris for missing people.

The hilly area of Chesongoch is prone to landslides that left dozens of people dead in separate incidents in 2010 and 2012. A shopping center was washed away in 2020 by raging floods.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is working to identify an alternative settlement area for those affected.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.