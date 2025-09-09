Russian aerial bomb kills at least 21 civilians in rural Ukrainian village, Zelensky says

By Daria Tarasova-Markina, Ivana Kottasová, Lauren Kent, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — A Russian aerial bomb attack has killed at least 21 civilians and wounded many more in the rural Ukrainian village of Yarova in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described the airstrike as “directly on people. Ordinary civilians,” adding that, “such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world.”

A video from the scene shared by Zelensky shows the horrific aftermath, with a number of lifeless bodies – wearing civilian clothing – lying on the ground. Some of the people in the footage appear to be older adults, and many look like they have suffered catastrophic injuries.

Zelensky said the victims were struck as pensions were being handed out in the village, which is about two miles from the front lines. Pension payments are distributed, among others, by Ukraine’s postal service.

Remnants of a van, which appears to be a mobile branch of the postal service, are also seen in the video from the scene, with a children’s playground with two yellow slides visible in the background.

“The Russians attacked people while they were receiving their pensions. This is not warfare – this is pure terrorism,” said the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, adding that rescue workers and medics are still on the scene.

