Australia’s center-left Labor Party looks set to retain power, according to media projections

By Hilary Whiteman and Angus Watson, CNN

Brisbane and Sydney, Australia (CNN) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese looks set to secure a second term in office, media networks project, with voters choosing stability over change against a backdrop of global turmoil inflicted by a returning US President Donald Trump.

Albanese’s Labor Party needs at least 76 of 150 lower-house seats to win a majority, and while votes were still being counted, early swings towards Labor suggested the party would retain government, according to projections from national broadcaster the ABC.

CNN affiliate Sky News reported that there was no path to a majority for the Coalition, made up of Peter Dutton’s Liberal Party and the Australian National Party.

Australia’s projected return of a left-leaning government follows Canada’s similar sharp swing towards Mark Carney’s Liberal Party earlier this week.

A victory on Saturday would make Albanese the first Australian Prime Minister to win re-election for two decades, since John Howard in 2004.

The-CNN-Wire

