Founder of fashion giant Mango dies in apparent accident

By Abel Alvarado and Al Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — The founder of fashion giant Mango, Isak Andic, died unexpectedly in an accident on Saturday, the company announced in a statement.

Andic served as the company’s non-executive Chairman, according to the statement signed by Mango CEO Toni Ruiz.

“He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company,” read the statement.

Catalonia’s regional police told CNN they were notified on Saturday afternoon that a 71-year-old man had fallen down a ravine of more than 320 feet in the area of the Collbató caves of Salnitre, a popular tourist destination near Barcelona.

A source in Catalonia with knowledge of the events told CNN that the victim was Isak Andic.

Police units were deployed to the caves and were able to retrieve the body, the police also said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacted to Andic’s death, saying “All my affection, and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion,” Sanchez wrote on X.

Catalonia’s regional president, Salvador Illa, wrote on X that Andic had left “an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector,” and praised his work for contributing to “making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world.”

Andic had a net worth of 4.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes. He founded the Mango brand in Barcelona, Spain in 1984.

Mango is one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, according to the company’s website, with stores in over 120 markets. In 2023, the company’s sales surpassed 3.2 billion dollars.

The company currently operates 40 stores in the US and plans to open 20 more next year, according to Mango’s website.

