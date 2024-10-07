Russian court sentences US citizen to six years in prison for fighting for Ukraine, state media reports

By Lauren Kent and Darya Tarasova, CNN

(CNN) — A Moscow court sentenced American citizen Stephen Hubbard, 72, to six years and 10 months in prison on Monday for allegedly fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to Russian state media TASS.

Hubbard, originally from Michigan, was accused of fighting against Russia for monetary compensation and pleaded guilty last month to charges of being a mercenary, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

Russian prosecutors alleged that Hubbard fought with Ukraine in the key city of Izyum, after signing a contract for about $1,000 per month, RIA previously reported. He was detained by Russian forces in April 2022.

“Yes, I agree with the charges,” Hubbard told the Moscow City Court in his September plea hearing.

His trial and sentencing took place behind closed doors in the Moscow court.

Earlier on Monday, a Russian court sentenced another American citizen, former marine Robert Gilman, to seven years and one month in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

Gilman is already serving time in a Russian prison after he was sentenced in October 2022 to more than four years for an attack on a police officer, according to Reuters. His sentence was later reduced to 3.5 years.

Gilman’s latest sentencing, in the Russian city of Voronezh, is in relation to his alleged assault of a prison official and a state investigator.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

