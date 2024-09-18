Kate goes back to work, days after cancer treatment update

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate, 42 – who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William – resumed work by hosting a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” according to a post in the Court Circular, which officially documents events carried out by the royal family either in public or behind palace walls.

Kate provided the health update last week confirming she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free” and starting a “new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

In a deeply personal video message, which showing the family enjoying the English summer together, the princess said the past nine months had been challenging but that “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

No further details of the meeting were recorded in the Court Circular but Kate has for years been focused on early childhood development, which aides have previously described as her “life’s work.”

In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and one her flagship initiatives is her “Shaping Us” public awareness campaign, which seeks to improve our collective understanding of how critical the first five years of life are in shaping the adults we grow up to be.

Kate had been receiving a course of chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer since February and has only made a few public appearances in the months since.

She joined the family for the King’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in June and received a standing ovation a month later when she attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

During her treatment, Kate is known to have been working from home, taking meetings with her team and representatives from her early-years center.

While she will continue to focus on her recovery in the months ahead, she is understood to be resuming a light schedule of public engagements for the remainder of the year.

She is also expected to attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London in November, honoring those who have served in war.

