Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin removed from office in shock court ruling
By Helen Regan and Kocha Olarn, CNN
(CNN) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Strettha Thavisin has been removed from office after a court ruled he had violated the constitution, a shock decision that plunges the kingdom into further political uncertainty.
The Constitutional Court in Bangkok ruled Wednesday that Srettha, a real estate tycoon and relative political newcomer, had breached ethical rules by appointing a lawyer who had served prison time to the Cabinet.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
