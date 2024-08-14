Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin removed from office in shock court ruling

By Helen Regan and Kocha Olarn, CNN

(CNN) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Strettha Thavisin has been removed from office after a court ruled he had violated the constitution, a shock decision that plunges the kingdom into further political uncertainty.

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok ruled Wednesday that Srettha, a real estate tycoon and relative political newcomer, ﻿had breached ethical rules by appointing a lawyer who had served prison time to the Cabinet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

