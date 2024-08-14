Skip to Content
CNN - World

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin removed from office in shock court ruling

By
Published 1:34 am

By Helen Regan and Kocha Olarn, CNN

(CNN) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Strettha Thavisin has been removed from office after a court ruled he had violated the constitution, a shock decision that plunges the kingdom into further political uncertainty.

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok ruled Wednesday that Srettha, a real estate tycoon and relative political newcomer, ﻿had breached ethical rules by appointing a lawyer who had served prison time to the Cabinet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content