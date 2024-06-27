5 killed in Slovakia train and bus collision

By Ivana Kottasová, Duarte Mendonca and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — A collision between a train and a bus in Slovakia has killed five people and injured at least five more, according to the country’s emergency services.

None of the passengers on the EuroCity train died, the Slovak railway company ZSSK said on Facebook as it sent condolences to “the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who were injured or lost in this accident.”

The emergency response is ongoing at the crash site in Nové Zámky, southern Slovakia, the Slovak Emergency Medical Service said on Thursday evening. Five ambulance vehicles and three ambulance helicopters are on the scene.

Smoke and fire billowed from a train carriage, according to footage from the scene shared by Reuters. A person could be heard saying: “There was just a big bang. Then the train stopped. We were able to get off, but the whole front part of the train was burning.”

The train was traveling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest. More than 100 of its stranded passengers are being transported by buses to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border.

“All passengers were evacuated from the scene with the assistance of our staff. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who suffered injuries or losses in this accident,” ZSSK said in a statement shared with CNN.

Slovak politicians expressed their shock about the incident. “With the deepest sadness, I received the information of a tragic accident that happened late afternoon in Nové Zámky,” Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková said in a social media post.

“All kinds of emergency services are on the scene and I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini, who was in Brussels attending a summit with European Union leaders, sent his condolences on social media. “I am very sorry for all the victims and my condolences to their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and thank the doctors and rescue teams for their work done. I wish such catastrophes would avoid Slovakia in the future,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.