NASA reveals Artemis III crew that will take the next big step on its journey back to the moon

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

(CNN) — NASA on Tuesday revealed the four astronauts who will join the next Artemis mission — a key, two-week flight that will aim to test out various technologies considered vital to putting astronauts back on the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The crew, set to launch as soon as late 2027, includes three NASA astronauts — first-time space flier Andre Douglas, record-setting astronaut Frank Rubio, and veteran flier and test pilot Randy Bresnik — as well as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano with the European Space Agency.

Artemis III is designed to serve as a precursor mission to a moon landing, testing out how the NASA-built Orion spacecraft will dock with a lunar lander. The primary goal of the flight, the space agency says, is to “reduce risk” heading into an actual lunar touchdown, which NASA hopes will take place as soon as 2028.

In order to reach the moon’s surface, astronauts will have to complete such a move while in lunar orbit. But for Artemis III, NASA is aiming to test the maneuver much closer to home, sticking to low-Earth orbit, or LEO, the area closest to our home planet and the same region where the International Space Station operates.

The Artemis III crew will launch from Florida aboard their Orion capsule, the same type of spacecraft that completed April’s historic Artemis II lunar flyby mission, and hang out in low-Earth orbit.

At least one lunar lander will then launch separately — and it’s not yet clear whether it will be SpaceX’s Starship, Blue Origin’s Blue Moon, or one of each. But upon arrival to low-Earth orbit, the landers would then rendezvous with Orion, allowing the astronauts to dock with the vehicle and potentially climb on board a lander.

NASA has suggested it could carry out the test flight with both Blue Moon and Starship, though it’s not clear how soon either vehicle will be ready. The space agency has made a concerted effort in recent months to spur competition between the companies, which have for years held multibillion-dollar contracts to deliver crew-worthy lunar landers to NASA. Both companies have suffered development setbacks and delays.

During Tuesday’s news conference, NASA chief Jared Isaacman again suggested Artemis III could involve docking with both landers, saying Orion “will rendezvous and dock with the Blue Origin lander, and then again with the SpaceX lander.”

Isaacman also said NASA plans to carry out a key test — called a wet dress rehearsal — of its Space Launch System rocket, or SLS, by the end of the year.

Meet the astronauts

Randy Bresnik

Bresnik, nicknamed “Komrade,” joined NASA in 2004. He’s flown missions on NASA’s space shuttle and Russia’s Soyuz capsule in 2009 and 2017, respectively. And he’s played a key role in the Artemis program already, serving as assistant-to-the-chief astronaut. In that role, Bresnik “manages insight and expertise of the crew in their essential role in the development and testing of all vehicles and aspects of an Artemis mission,” according to NASA.

Bresnik will serve as commander of the Artemis III flight.

Andre Douglas

Douglas joined NASA in 2021. He has never before been assigned to a mission, but he did train as backup for the Artemis II mission, which in April made history by carrying four astronauts on a trip around the moon — marking the first time humans have ventured to the vicinity of the moon since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago.

As a backup for that mission, Douglas completed all the training that the primary crew — NASA’s Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — took on. That gives him months of previous experience learning how to fly the space agency’s Orion spacecraft.

Douglas gushed about the opportunity to join Artemis III as mission specialist for his first foray into spaceflight, saying on Tuesday, “my brain — it is going a mile a minute right now. But my heart — my heart — it is so warm.”

Frank Rubio

Also a mission specialist for Artemis III, Rubio joined NASA in 2017 and first reached space on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2022, intending to serve a roughly six-month mission to the ISS. Issues with the Soyuz spacecraft, however, led Rubio to stay in orbit for more than 370 days, breaking the record for the longest single duration spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut. During the trip, he also famously misplaced the first tomato grown in orbit.

Luca Parmitano

Parmitano was selected as an ESA astronaut in May 2009. He has flown to space twice in 2013 and 2019, conducting a total of six spacewalks and serving as the first-ever Italian International Space Station commander.

Although born in Paternò, Sicily, Parmitano considers Catania to be his home. He has degrees in political science and experimental flight test engineering and a thesis on international law. He has served as a test pilot and Colonel in the Italian Air Force.

Named as Artemis III’s pilot, Parmitano is qualified to fly on more than 20 types of military aircraft and, including helicopters, has flown over 40 types of aircraft. In 2007 he was awarded a Silver Medal of Aeronautic Valor by the President of the Italian Republic after he successfully landed his AMX, a military plane, following a bird strike.

Parmitano was visibly emotional during Tuesday’s event. “I’m grateful that NASA has allowed me to be part of this incredible group of people of this crew, and for letting me fly— but we wouldn’t be going anywhere without fuel, and the fuel that lets everything move is right here,” he said, referring to his family.

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