Unquenchable lawns, immigration rulings, soccer showdown: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The Supreme Court’s conservative majority handed President Donald Trump major victories in two immigration cases and also struck down a Hawaii gun law.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Turf talk

In a warming world, Colorado cities are trying to use far less water. Incentives are pushing homeowners to swap thirsty lawns for low‑maintenance landscaping, challenging what the American yard is supposed to look like.

2️⃣ Nancy Guthrie case

Within a week of her disappearance earlier this year, two notes — purportedly from the 84-year-old’s abductors — landed at local news outlets. Not everything in them was shared publicly. Investigators explain why.

3️⃣ Capital in crisis

A man who survived the 1967 Caracas earthquake said Venezuela’s latest disaster is unlike anything he’s experienced. Another described the scene as “like a horror movie.” Track what we know in maps and charts.

4️⃣ Soccer showdown

Team USA is off to a strong start at the World Cup — and the fans are all in. There will be some changes for tonight’s match against Turkey, but the intensity isn’t going anywhere.

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5️⃣ ‘Man up’

Men are often written as indestructible heroes, but one author is determined to dig into the more vulnerable parts of their lives. Here’s his advice on opening up.

Watch this

🧨 Sparks flying: A fireworks stand in Oklahoma went up in flames, setting off a cascade of explosions. Authorities said no one was injured.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎥 Lights, camera, action! South Korea is known for its heartwarming dramas, most of which are shot on location. Take a look at where you can relive iconic scenes in real life.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

👗 Which pop star’s babydoll dresses recently became the focus of online debate?

﻿A. Lana Del Rey

B. Olivia Rodrigo

C. Ariana Grande

D. Miley Cyrus

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: The most controversial fossil site in human evolution just got even more puzzling

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Rodrigo’s recently released third studio album suggests her style and sound are maturing in tandem.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.