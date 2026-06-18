Knicks parade to be secured by a record number of NYPD officers

By Mark Morales, Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — New Yorkers are preparing to celebrate the Knicks’ first championship parade, with jubilant fans expected to flood the streets of Lower Manhattan as the NYPD deploys its largest number of officers to a planned event in the city’s history.

More than 10,000 officers will be assigned for the ticker-tape victory parade Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, as authorities brace for potentially record-setting crowds along the parade’s route, held on a stretch of Broadway Street known as the Canyon of Heroes.

“We are preparing for enormous crowds in Lower Manhattan with attendance expected to be in the millions,” Tisch told reporters Wednesday at a briefing about the event.

The deployment is nearly as large as one-third of its total uniformed force and exceeds the number of officers deployed at prior major events, including New Year’s Eve in Times Square and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Police have implemented an elevated security operation in response to the heightened threat environment, where lone wolf attacks against the parade and associated events continue to be the primary threat, according to an assessment shared with authorities and reviewed by a law enforcement official who spoke to CNN.

The assessment, which was based on disruptions, incidents, and violent extremist propaganda, says the potentially enormous crowds make the parade a high priority for lone wolf attackers, the official said.

Social media postings reviewed by intelligence officials show isolated instances of hostility toward the Knicks organization and New York City since the beginning of the playoffs and through the NBA Finals, which saw the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to win their first championship in more than 50 years.

The bulletin also warns law enforcement that violent extremist attackers could target areas outside of the parade’s main viewing area, such as nearby plazas, transportation hubs, bars and restaurants.

The assessment comes during a heightened threat environment where attackers continue to encourage and inspire plots using vehicle ramming, improvised explosive and incendiary devices along with weapons such as knives, firearms, blunt objects, chemical splashes, spray attacks or arson, according to the assessment reviewed by the official. It also warns of small groups looking to attack using multi-tactic assaults and drones, such as the recent thwarted plot to attack the UFC event at the White House.

‘No tolerance for violence’

The massive security operation Thursday will include heavy weapons teams, K9 units, explosive detection, transportation, transit, and highway units at the parade, while intelligence and counterterrorism teams will be out in full force, Tisch said.

“There will be no tolerance for violence or disorder. Anyone who breaks the law should expect swift enforcement action and immediate consequences,” Tisch said.

During the NBA Finals, Knicks fans were often seen crowding intersections and climbing on light poles as celebrations turned chaotic and, at times, violent. After last Saturday’s win, five school buses were set ablaze in Times Square, five police cars were damaged and a 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the foot during the festivities, police said.

A total of 63 people were arrested last weekend in connection to the game, the NYPD said at the time, with charges including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct. Ten NYPD officers were also injured, including one who was punched in the face and another struck with a glass bottle, the department said.

“We want this to be a safe and memorable celebration for Knicks fans and for New York City, but public safety comes first and we are planning accordingly,” Tisch said Wednesday.

Spectators to the parade will be screened starting at 6 a.m. at 23 locations along the parade route, Tisch said. Bags, backpacks, umbrellas, glass and metal bottles will not be allowed and roads will be closed from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said last week announcing the ceremony.

“The celebration will mark the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history and honor a team that delivered an NBA championship to a city that has waited generations for this moment,” he said.

Following the parade, Mamdani will host a championship ceremony at City Hall where the team will receive Keys to the City, a recognition in honor of their historic achievement.

Mamdani said Wednesday the city has been working with the NYPD to prepare for celebrations, telling CNN: “So often this city unites in moments of tragedy and to unite in a moment of joy, it can’t really be explained.”

On Wednesday, Knicks owner James Dolan told WFAN radio the team had also accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House, marking what would be the first visit by an NBA championship team during Trump’s presidency.

The president, who has repeatedly described himself as a Knicks fan, had attended Game 3, prompting heightening security concerns and extra security measures for attendees.

“We have been in touch with the Knicks and look forward to hosting the team at a date to be determined in the future,” a White House official told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo, Gloria Pazmino, Alaa Elassar and Omar Jimenez contributed to this report.