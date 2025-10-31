FBI says it thwarted a potential terror attack; sources say it involved an ISIS inspired plot



By Holly Yan, Brynn Gingras, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI averted a potential terrorist attack planned for Halloween weekend, the agency said.

The plot was inspired by ISIS, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case told CNN.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrests of suspects in the case early Friday.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel posted on X.

Officials were executing search warrants in connection with the investigation Friday morning, authorities said.

The two law enforcement officials who spoke to CNN said the plot unfolded in online chatrooms.

An FBI undercover person was introduced into the chatroom in the early stages of discussion, one of those officials said. Two participants have been arrested, and three others are being questioned, that official said.

Agents became concerned that the plot might be imminent around the Halloween weekend when a reference to “pumpkin day” came up in discussions with the group that law enforcement was surveilling, and a decision was made to go in, one official said.

It was not immediately clear whether those arrested had the capabilities to carry out an attack.

The FBI’s Detroit field office confirmed “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” spokesperson Jordan Hall told CNN. “There is no current threat to public safety.”

The Dearborn Police Department said it “has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning.”

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the police department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

