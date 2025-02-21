Los Angeles DA opposes Menendez brothers’ petition for a review of their convictions amid claims of new evidence of abuse

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Friday that his office will not support a petition brought by Erik and Lyle Menendez requesting the court reconsider their murder convictions due to newly raised evidence of sexual abuse by their father.

Hochman declined, however, to announce his decision in the brothers’ separate resentencing request, saying he would address that issue in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.