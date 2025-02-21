Skip to Content
CNN – National

Los Angeles DA opposes Menendez brothers’ petition for a review of their convictions amid claims of new evidence of abuse

By
Published 1:56 pm

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Friday that his office will not support a petition brought by Erik and Lyle Menendez requesting the court reconsider their murder convictions due to newly raised evidence of sexual abuse by their father.

Hochman declined, however, to announce his decision in the brothers’ separate resentencing request, saying he would address that issue in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content