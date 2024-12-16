5 things to know for Dec. 16: Drone sightings, Trump’s Cabinet, UnitedHealthcare CEO, Cyclone Chido, Gaza

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching if you want gifts to reach your loved ones on time. To avoid potential backlogs and delays, the USPS recommends that ground packages should be sent by this Wednesday for a December 25 delivery.

1. Drone sightings

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum have criticized the federal government’s response to mysterious drone sightings in the Northeast US. Federal officials emphasize there is no evidence of a security threat and have so far downplayed many of the reported sightings, saying they are likely small airplanes or other manned aircraft. The drones have been seen across at least six states — with Ohio potentially becoming the seventh following reports of unexplained drone activity over a critical Air Force base. Civilians and some politicians are even calling on authorities to shoot down the unidentified aircraft, but shooting drones is dangerous and illegal — and may bring unintended consequences like “severe property damage and injury,” according to federal officials and experts.

2. Trump’s Cabinet

Key picks for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet will continue their efforts to build support on Capitol Hill this week. Two selections facing particular headwinds, defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth and Trump’s choice for intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, appeared with Trump on Saturday at the Army-Navy football game. Hegseth, meanwhile, is trying to assuage concerns among key lawmakers about a series of allegations against him. Gabbard has faced criticism for her positions on Syria and the war in Ukraine that many national security officials see as Russian propaganda. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is also expected to hold meetings with senators this week as the vaccine skeptic aims to shake up federal health agencies.

3. UnitedHealthcare CEO

The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO in Manhattan remains in a Pennsylvania state prison, while a possible indictment looms in New York as a grand jury considers evidence on charges he faces there. Luigi Mangione, who could receive a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge of second-degree murder, is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court for a preliminary hearing next week following his December 9 arrest. Mangione has also retained high-powered attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former Manhattan prosecutor, to represent him in New York. Amid mounting evidence in the case, she is tasked with defending a suspect who appeared to be driven by anger against the health insurance industry and against “corporate greed” as a whole, according to an NYPD intelligence report.

4. Cyclone Chido

Reports of widespread damage are emerging from the French territory of Mayotte after a 100-year cyclone ripped through the region Saturday. Hundreds and possibly even thousands are feared dead in the wake of Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm with winds above 135 miles per hour. “The situation is catastrophic, apocalyptic,” Bruno Garcia, owner of Hotel Caribou in Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, told CNN affiliate BFMTV. Chido flattened neighborhoods, knocked out electrical grids, crushed hospitals and schools and damaged the airport’s control tower. Located about 5,000 miles from Paris in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa, Mayotte is the poorest place in the European Union and has struggled with unemployment, violence and a deepening migration crisis.

5. Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he had a “very warm” phone call with President-elect Donald Trump, during which they spoke about Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu also said they discussed Israel’s stance on Syria, its commitment to preventing Hezbollah from rearming, and the “need to complete Israel’s victory” in Gaza, where nearly 45,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its war against Hamas. The leaders also spoke of the need to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu said. Hamas and other groups are believed to still be holding 100 hostages in the strip — all but four of whom were captured during the October 7, 2023, attack. Around half are believed to still be alive.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

British pubs are worried they’ll run out of Guinness

Diageo, which owns the Guinness brand, has told some pub owners that it would set allocation limits on its beer to ensure distribution can last through the holiday season.

Up to snow good: How to discipline kids on Santa’s naughty list

One in four parents are using the threat of no gifts to address their children’s behavior during the holidays, a new survey finds. Experts recommend positive reinforcement strategies for better results.

Why Travis Hunter is such a rare talent in college football

One of the rarest qualities in all team sports is the ability to impact a game in multiple ways, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is exactly that.

Why more Americans are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later payment plans

Buy now, Pay Later services had their best day yet on Cyber Monday, with consumers spending a record-breaking $991 million.

Food prices are on the rise again

Many grocery shoppers have seen price jumps in eggs, beef, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages. Learn what’s behind the increase.

IN MEMORIAM

Zakir Hussain, one of India’s most accomplished classical musicians, died Sunday after battling a chronic lung disease. He was 73. Hussain was considered the most recognizable exponent of tabla, a pair of hand drums that’s the main percussion instrument in Indian classical music.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s how many hotel guests suffered suspected poisoning after drinking cocktails at an upscale Fiji resort. This comes just weeks after six tourists died from methanol poisoning after drinking at a bar in Laos, in a case that prompted warnings about consuming alcohol abroad.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m not going quietly into the night.”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, after supporters recently asked her what’s next in her political career. Top aides and people close to Harris are divided over whether she should head home and run for California governor in 2026 or launch another presidential bid in 2028.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

These tiny speakers can make objects levitate

A London-based startup is using tiny speakers to keep objects and liquids floating in midair. Watch this video to see the benefits this technology holds.

