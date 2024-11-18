5 things to know for Nov. 18: Ukraine, Trump transition, Climate, Carrot recall, Spirit Airlines

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — NASA is concerned about an air leak on the International Space Station that could threaten the safety of the crew on board. The situation has reached a fever pitch as US officials are concerned about the structural integrity of the leaking module and the “possibility of a catastrophic failure” for the aging space laboratory.

1. Ukraine

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use powerful long-range US weapons deep inside Russia. The decision had been under consideration for months and comes as Moscow has deployed nearly 50,000 troops to Kursk, the southern Russian region where Kyiv launched its surprise counteroffensive in the summer. Thousands of North Korean troops were also recently sent to Kursk to boost the size of Russia’s army, the US State Department said, sparking concern from Biden and his advisers that their entry could lead to a dangerous new phase in the war. The US had refused to send the long-range weapons to Ukraine for the first two years of the conflict, in part because of readiness concerns and fearing the move would be escalatory.

2. Trump transition

President-elect Donald Trump is refusing to back down over his controversial Cabinet picks despite unease on Capitol Hill following fresh revelations and allegations about their pasts. Two of Trump’s selections are facing particular scrutiny: The House Ethics Committee is under pressure to release its report on sexual misconduct allegations against attorney general pick Matt Gaetz, and sources say Trump’s team was caught off guard by a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Trump’s choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. Many of Trump’s picks must now be confirmed in the Senate, although the president-elect has pushed to bypass the typical confirmation process.

3. Climate

President Joe Biden has become the first sitting president to visit the Amazon rainforest. In prepared remarks over the weekend, Biden described the fight against climate change as a “defining” part of his presidency, warning future administrations that undoing it would risk depriving the world of its benefits. “I will leave my successor and my country a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so,” Biden said without naming President-elect Donald Trump. As Trump is likely to roll back on the US’ role as a global climate leader, experts say China will have to lead the charge. A CNN analysis shows China has more power than any other nation to put a dent in global emissions as it is the world’s biggest polluter of planet-heating carbon.

4. Carrot recall

The CDC is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death. The bagged carrots were sold under multiple brand names, including Grimmway Farms, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Good & Gather and more, according to the recall notice. At least 39 cases of E. coli have been linked to the carrots since early September, leading to 15 hospitalizations and one death, according to the CDC. People who have recalled carrots should throw them out or return them to the store and clean surfaces they have touched, health officials said.

5. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy today as mounting losses, unaffordable debt, increased competition for bargain-seeking airline passengers and the inability to merge with other airlines left it little choice. The airline said it will continue to operate as it restructures its debt and expects to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange “in the near term.” Recent SEC filings disclosed Spirit had around $3 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet. However, airlines and other companies in the US frequently file for bankruptcy and emerge stronger on the other side of the process. Most major US airlines, including the three largest — American Airlines, United and Delta — have filed for bankruptcy at some point in the past 25 years.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Buffalo Bills hand Kansas City Chiefs first loss of the season

The Kansas City Chiefs were the NFL’s only undefeated team with a 9-0 record … until they were defeated Sunday by the Buffalo Bills in an epic game.

Beyoncé to perform at halftime show of NFL Christmas Day game

An early Christmas gift? Why, thank you Beyoncé. The singer will perform during the halftime show of the Texans-Ravens game on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston.

20 of the world’s best soups

Chilly fall days call for savory warm soups. Here are 20 of the world’s best — from Mexico to Thailand — to fill the stomach and the soul.

Watch gifted to Titanic hero fetches record bid at auction

A gold watch gifted to the captain of the ship that rescued more than 700 passengers and crew from the Titanic has sold for nearly $2 million.

Users are quitting X. Here’s where they’re going

X competitor Bluesky rocketed to the top spot on the Apple App Store’s US chart in the wake of the presidential election. CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter discusses the exodus from Elon Musk’s embattled platform.

TODAY’S NUMBER

4

That’s how many typhoons have hit the Philippines in less than two weeks, wreaking havoc across an exhausted nation. Super Typhoon Man-yi ripped through the country’s largest island on Sunday, sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“No regrets to get in [the] ring one last time.”

— Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, posting on X after he was defeated in a highly anticipated bout against 27-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson added.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Airbnb offers rare Colosseum experience after dark

Airbnb and the Colosseum Archaeological Park are giving lucky visitors a chance to experience the underbelly of Rome’s Colosseum at night in honor of the release of the “Gladiator II” movie. Here’s what guests will see.

