Louisiana Gov. forces removal of New Orleans homeless encampment ahead of Taylor Swift concerts this weekend

(CNN) — Homeless camps around New Orleans’ Superdome have been moved at the order of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry before three sold-out Taylor Swift concerts this weekend and the Super Bowl next year.

“Let me be clear we want our streets cleared,” Landry told CNN in a statement Friday. “At the current time it makes sense to consolidate the encampments into a place where we can then find them shelter and get them off the street.”

About 75 people were living in tents beneath an overpass, the Louisiana State Police told the Associated Press. They were moved about two blocks away on Wednesday, state police said.

“As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage,” a spokesperson for Landry’s office, Kate Kelly, told CNN affiliate WVUE on Thursday.

Landry is working with state police and local officials to fix the “problem” of homelessness in New Orleans, Kelly added.

The AP reported about 150,000 people are expected to visit the Central Business District and French Quarter this weekend for Swift’s shows at the Caesars Superdome.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, advocates for people who are homeless in New Orleans say the relocation was done without notice and has disrupted plans to rehouse people.

“Many of these residents were on track to receive housing next month through Home For Good, a multiagency effort that has housed almost 600 people in the last year,” said New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris, who represents the district where the Superdome is located in downtown New Orleans.

“The new State sanctioned encampment, located near Home Depot on Calliope, lacks basic health and safety facilities, such as port-a-potties or trash cans,” Harris said in a social media post Thursday.

Some individuals living in those communities say their personal items – including medication, clothing, and documentation – were thrown away, according to Harris.

State police, whose troops carried out the disbandment, said in a statement Friday that they are “committed” to the safety of everyone, including the unhoused community.

The move provides better access to services and a safer environment, spokesperson Kate Stegall told CNN.

“It’s important to note that residing on state property is illegal, and Troopers are committed to ensuring the safety of both the unhoused and the broader community while maintaining public infrastructure,” Stegall added.

