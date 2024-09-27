NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrives in court to face federal bribery, wire fraud and other charges

By Holly Yan and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — New York City’s embattled mayor, who has long touted his work fighting crime as an NYPD captain, is set to be arraigned on federal corruption charges Friday.

Adams faces charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. He arrived at a federal courthouse Friday morning, hours before his scheduled arraignment.

The mayor, a Democrat elected in 2021, has denied wrongdoing and said he does not plan to resign.

“I look forward to defending myself and defending the people of this city as I’ve done throughout my entire professional career,” Adams said Thursday.

What Adams is accused of

Between 2016 and October 2023, Adams sought and accepted benefits such as free luxury travel and campaign donations from foreign businessmen, according to a 57-page, 15,000-word indictment.

Adams allegedly committed 23 different “overt acts,” which include accepting free flights and hotel rooms and coordinating straw donations.

Prosecutors say the foreign nationals were able to sidestep federal law and conceal their campaign donations through these “straw donors” – US-based donors who falsely claimed they were contributing their own money.

In 2017, Adams allegedly accepted free business class tickets for three roundtrip international flights and a heavily discounted stay at a suite in the St. Regis Istanbul. The trip was worth over $41,000, and Adams did not disclose it, the indictment alleges.

Adams allegedly accepted over $123,000 worth of luxury travel benefits between 2016 and 2021, without disclosing any of it.

By 2018, the mayor allegedly “not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”

By January 2022, he had agreed to accept contributions of foreign money to his 2025 campaign, the indictment alleges.

What kind of punishment he could face

If convicted, Adams could face up to 45 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The most serious charge is wire fraud, which comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. That charge stems from allegations that Adams stole from New York City’s matching funds program.

The program is designed “to give New Yorkers a greater voice in elections,” and matches donations from city residents with public funds. But it prohibits the use of straw donations,

according to the indictment. The program requires candidates to certify compliance with campaign finance regulations.

The indictment alleges Adams not only received illegal campaign contributions, but he then allegedly used eight of those improper donations to apply for matching funds and obtained as much as $2,000 for each illegal contribution. His campaign then falsely certified compliance, the indictment states.

The indictment does not total the amount of matching public funds Adams allegedly received directly from the eight illegal straw donations. Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign ultimately received more than $10 million in public funds from the city’s matching funds program, according to the indictment.

Bribery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. That charge relates to the alleged quid-pro-quo of receiving luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official in exchange for pushing the approval of the Turkish House – a center for Turkish diplomatic missions in New York City, the indictment states.

The two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals are each punishable by up to 5 years in prison. One of the charges is based on allegations in 2021 and the other is based on allegations in 2023.

Finally, there is a conspiracy charge, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. That charge alleges Adams “and others known and unknown” agreed to commit federal offenses, including wire fraud; soliciting, accepting and receiving a campaign contribution; and bribery. The indictment lists 23 specific “overt acts” in furtherance of the conspiracy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

