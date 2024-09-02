Search launched for 3 men after boating crash in Connecticut

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard was scouring the waters at the mouth of the Connecticut River on Monday night for three men who were missing after a boating crash, an official said.

Nine people were aboard a boat when it hit a break wall at high speed near Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, according to Joey Kellems, lead command center controller with the US Coast Guard’s Long Island Sound sector. The boat broke into pieces and all the passengers went into the water, Kellems said Monday night.

Six people were rescued, but search and rescue teams have yet to find the other three, who were not wearing life jackets, Kellems said.

Details about the time and circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

The Coast Guard was responding with air and water support, Kellems said. Search and rescue teams from mutual aid agencies also were on the scene.

The coastal town of Old Saybrook is about 30 miles east of New Haven, Connecticut.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

