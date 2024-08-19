Multiple suspects open fire in Baltimore mass shooting, leaving 1 dead and 7 injured

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — A gathering in east Baltimore burst into chaos Sunday night as multiple shooters opened fire, leaving a man dead and seven other people wounded, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Spring Street, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters. No other details were provided on the type of gathering or number of suspects.

When police arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to area hospitals, according to a police statement. Later, more victims walked into hospitals seeking treatment, it added.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

“Tonight, Baltimore is grappling with the impacts of another mass shooting that has taken the life of one Baltimorean and irreparably changed several others,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

Worley said investigators preliminarily believed the victims range in age from 22 to 45. However, the police statement said the oldest victim was 46. Their conditions range from critical to stable.

Homicide detectives were on the scene Sunday night interviewing witnesses and residents and scouring the “expansive” scene for video and ballistic evidence, the police commissioner said.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, prompting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to offer their assistance in the investigation, Worley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Scott urged those who may know a person involved in the shooting to encourage them to step forward.

“To those who know who was involved – even if they are your loved one – I implore you to do the right thing and urge them to take accountability,” Scott said.

So far this year, there have been more than 350 mass shootings across the US, leaving 350 people dead and more than 1,500 people injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

“These tragic acts of violence – which are still too common in our city – are only possible because of the continued ease of acces to guns on our streets,” Scott said. “We cannot acknowledge this tragedy without acknowledging the role that the proliferation of guns plays in endangering our communities.”

