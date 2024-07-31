Hundreds of homes are evacuated due to wildfire near Denver as California’s Park Fire torches an area larger than Los Angeles

By Holly Yan and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — While California battles the fifth-largest wildfire in state history, a new inferno in Colorado has forced the evacuation of about 600 homes near Denver. Here’s the latest on a barrage of blazes burning in several western states:

• Colorado’s Quarry Fire spreads rapidly: Emergency crews raced to evacuate homes southwest of Denver overnight as the Quarry Fire, previously known as the Wildland Fire, threatened several subdivisions, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze grew from 50 to 100 acres early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

• California’s Park Fire is bigger than the size of Los Angeles: The weeklong inferno, which started July 24 in Northern California, is now the fifth-largest wildfire in state history. It has swallowed more than 389,000 acres, or 607 square miles, according to Cal Fire. More than 5,700 personnel are battling the blaze, using more than 500 fire engines and 40 helicopters. “This region, both Butte and Tehama (counties) … has had four of the largest 10 fires known in history,” Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said. As of Wednesday morning, the Park Fire had destroyed at least 227 structures and was 18% contained.

• Newsom declares state of emergency for another wildfire: In Southern California, the Borel Fire has ravaged Kern County and decimated a historic mining community. Gov. Gavin Newsom visited affected communities Tuesday and proclaimed a state of emergency. The governor previously declared a state of emergency for the Park and Gold Complex fires.

• Suspect accused of starting the Park Fire is charged: Ronnie Dean Stout II, the man suspected of starting the Park Fire, has been charged with arson, according to a felony criminal complaint filed Monday. Authorities said a witness saw him pushing a burning car down a 60-foot embankment. Stout claims he did not push the car, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told reporters. The suspect didn’t enter a plea during a court appearance Monday and was denied bail. His arraignment was continued to Thursday, Ramsey said, and more charges could be added.

• Resident loses two homes in separate wildfires: Standing in the charred remains of his house, Butte County resident Rick Pero told CNN affiliate KHSL the Park Fire was the second California inferno to destroy his home. After the deadly 2018 Camp Fire obliterated his house, Pero and his wife moved to the Forest Ranch community in Butte County. There, Pero educated his neighbors on defensible space – which he credits for helping save dozens of neighbors’ homes. But the precaution didn’t save his own home, Pero told KHSL: “It was just too much Mother Nature.”

• Oregon firefighters battle mammoth blaze as temperatures soar: Oregon’s largest wildfire, the Durkee Fire, has charred more than 293,000 acres – with no rainfall in sight. The blaze, which was ignited by lightning near the Oregon-Idaho border on July 17, was 52% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to InciWeb. No rainfall is expected the rest of the week, and temperatures are expected to soar to triple digits by the weekend – potentially impairing firefighting efforts.

• 89 large wildfires are raging in the US: Across the country, 89 major wildfires are burning – scorching a combined 2.1 million acres (and counting), the National Interagency Fire Center said Tuesday. Among them, 31 infernos were spreading in Oregon, 10 in California and 10 in Idaho.

“So far in 2024, 27,982 wildfires have burned 4,247,895 acres,” the fire center said. The amount of land torched so far this year is more than the square mileage of Connecticut.

The agency stressed the need to have firefighters and firefighting resources available for an “initial attack” in areas with a high likelihood of fire breaking out. “The vast majority of fire starts are contained at small sizes within 24 hours of their discovery,” the fire center said.

Gusty winds could further fuel fires this week as the heat is expected to intensify across much of the West through Friday. Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal are expected across parts of the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies, and daily high temperature records could be tied or broken this weekend – especially in the Pacific Northwest.

