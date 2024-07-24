Man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie is charged with federal terrorism-related counts

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie was charged with three federal terrorism-related counts, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Hadi Matar is charged with committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing material support to terrorists.

In August 2022, Rushdie was stabbed several times onstage shortly before he was due to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Matar has already pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Federal authorities allege in the unsealed grand jury indictment that Matar attempted to provide material support and resources – including “himself, and services” to “a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely, Hizballah,” according to the four-page indictment.

The indictment alleges Matar “did knowingly attempt to kill, and did knowingly maim, commit an assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a person within the United States.” It does not mention Rushdie by name.

Matar recently rejected a state plea deal that would have tied in a federal terrorism-related charge and reduced his state prison sentence.

Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, told CNN his client “has maintained his innocence, not only on the state charges, but will continue to maintain his innocence on the federal charges as well.”

“In addition, Mr. Matar will exercise any and all of his fundamental and constitutional rights in defending this matter to the fullest,” Barone said.

Matar will appear in federal court at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Buffalo, New York, according to court records.

Rushdie, 77, has garnered widespread acclaim and scrutiny for his literary work. His fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses,” drew condemnation from some Muslims who found it to be sacrilegious.

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who described the book as an insult to Islam and Prophet Mohammed, issued a religious decree, or fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989.

