A 4-year-old boy was rescued after surviving nearly 24 hours alone in California woods

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — A 4-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Fresno County, California, on Thursday has been found safe after surviving nearly 24 hours alone in the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Tulare County Search and Rescue Team found Christian Ramirez around 8 a.m. on Friday about a quarter mile away from where he reportedly disappeared the day before. Rescuers found Christian under a tree, according to CNN affiliate KFSN.

“We’re fortunate this morning that as these searchers were calling out for the boy, he called back,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell told KFSN.

Christian was tired and hungry but in good condition, the sheriff’s office said. He has been reunited with his parents.

“There’s a lot of things that could have gone really, really wrong with this one, and we got lucky, the family got lucky. The boy is very, very fortunate to be with his family,” Pursell told CNN affiliate KABC.

The child was found in a wooded area, Pursell told KABC, and “it was pretty clear that he had been lost and he had kind of hunkered down for the entire night.” The three-foot-tall, 40-pound boy braved the woods at night in a t-shirt and shorts, according to KFSN.

“Huntington is known to have bears. There’s possibilities of big cats up there also. We also have snakes. There’s lots of little dangers up there. Slip-and-fall hazards and waterways,” Pursell said.

The family reported their son was missing from their campsite at the Rancheria Campground in Huntington Lake around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“In a matter of less than five minutes, he just disappeared,” Pursell said.

That’s when the Search and Rescue team, Air Support Unit, Forest Service rangers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers went searching for him in the northeastern area of Huntington Lake.

Dogs, helicopters and nearly 70 rescuers searched for Christian through the night, according to KFSN.

“This was an amazing show of teamwork and dedication. There were more than 50 deputies and volunteers who combined to participate in this search,” the sheriff’s office said. “This included members of other law enforcement agencies who assisted us, working non-stop throughout the night.”

The sheriff’s office said the community’s efforts also helped them rescue Christian and bring him home.

“Many people offered to help join the search, kept their eyes peeled, spread the word on social media and sent prayers up. All of this undoubtedly helped to bring Christian home safely,” the office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.