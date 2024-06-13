5 things to know for June 13: G7 summit, Florida floods, Trump in DC, Gaza, SpaceX sued

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Longing to travel but need to renew your passport? Don’t fret. The US State Department this week began beta testing an online program that could help expedite the passport renewal process.

1. G7 summit

The leaders of the world’s most powerful economies are convening today in Italy for crucial policy discussions. A major focus is on Russia and its war in Ukraine, with the G7 set to announce a series of joint initiatives as they look to rebuild alliances and stand up to Russia’s aggression. President Joe Biden arrived with over 300 new sanctions aimed at further isolating the country and limiting the Kremlin’s revenues. He is also set to sign a long-term security pact with Ukraine, sources tell CNN. The agreement is expected to commit the US for 10 years to continued training of Ukraine’s armed forces, more cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment, the continued provision of military assistance and greater intelligence sharing.

2. Florida floods

Millions are under flood watches in Florida as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared an emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties after dangerous flooding on Wednesday disrupted interstates, roadways, schools and airports. Fort Lauderdale, where the mayor also declared a local state of emergency, received more than a month’s worth of rain Wednesday with 9.58 inches. Local officials have warned against driving through murky floodwaters and are urging storm-weary South Floridians to stay home. Notably, many South Florida residents had just finished repairing their homes after catastrophic flooding in April 2023, only to find water lapping at their doorsteps this week.

3. Trump in DC

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Republicans on Capitol Hill today for the first time since becoming the presumptive Republican nominee — as well as a convicted felon. His appearance will also mark some of his first meetings with key GOP lawmakers since the January 6, 2021, insurrection there, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell. In an effort to shore up support in the party, Trump is set to a series of closed-door meetings with key congressional allies, vice presidential hopefuls and even a few former outspoken opponents — all of whom are expected to line up behind him this fall.

4. Gaza

A US-backed Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the plan. In a statement, Hamas said it “has shown the necessary positivity in all stages of negotiations” to reach a “comprehensive and acceptable agreement based on the just demands of our people.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier questioned whether the militant group was “proceeding in good faith.” Meanwhile, more than a million Palestinians could face starvation by next month due to the war in Gaza, the United Nations’ relief chief warned.

5. SpaceX sued

SpaceX and CEO Elon Musk were sued on Wednesday by former employees who claim they were illegally fired for raising concerns about gender discrimination and sexual harassment at the rocket company. The lawsuit, brought by eight employees who were fired in 2022, alleges that Musk wants to be “the leader to a brave new world of space travel, but runs his company in the dark ages — treating women as sexual objects to be evaluated on their bra size, bombarding the workplace with lewd sexual banter, and offering the reprise to those who challenge the ‘Animal House’ environment that if they don’t like it they can seek employment elsewhere,” according to the complaint. CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$17 billion

That’s around how much Disney promises to invest in its Florida resort over the next 10 to 20 years. The new development agreement was unanimously approved Wednesday night following a yearslong legal dispute between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There’s a lot of conduct that begs answers.”

— House Speaker Mike Johnson, expressing uncertainty if Republicans will ultimately impeach President Joe Biden. Johnson’s remarks came Wednesday after the House GOP voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of President Biden’s interviews with former special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated the president’s handling of classified material and declined to bring charges.

