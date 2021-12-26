Injuries reported in 20-car pileup during whiteout conditions in Nevada

By Carma Hassan, CNN

Up to 20 cars were involved in a crash in northwestern Nevada, with drivers reporting whiteout conditions, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, which responded to the Sunday morning pileup, said at least three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

“Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley with 50 mph winds and white out conditions,” the department said in a post to Twitter.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno said in a Twitter post that “Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can,” with more snow on the way.

“Quite the wintery morning across the region! Expect major travel delays on all roads. Strong winds are creating areas of considerable blowing snow and whiteout conditions,” NWS Reno said.

Additional details on the traffic accident were not available and a call to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

Meg Ragonese, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told CNN that its crews “have been working diligently in staggered 12-hour shifts through the past week to cover 24-hour snow and ice abatement.

“Crews patrol area highways and closely monitor more than 50 roadside weather/meteorological stations across northwestern Nevada to most efficiently target roadway brine, salt, sand and snow removal on Nevada highways,” Ragonese said.

