Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey. Glen de Vries, of New York City, and Thomas Fischer, of Hopatcong, were aboard the plane that went down Thursday in a wooded area. It isn’t clear who was the pilot. De Vries traveled Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft and spent over 10 minutes in space. Blue Origin tweeted of de Vries that “he brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates.”