Venezuela introduces new currency with 6 fewer zeros

AP National News

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JORGE RUEDA

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A new currency with six fewer zeros is debuting in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world’s worst inflation. The highest denomination until now was a 1 million bolivar bill that was worth a little less than a quarter as of Thursday. The new currency in use starting Friday tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than $25 — until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. The million-to-1 change for the bolivar is intended to ease both cash transactions and bookkeeping calculations in bolivars that now require juggling almost endless strings of zeros.