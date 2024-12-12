Brazil’s Lula undergoes a second procedure to stop brain bleed

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has undergone a second procedure to stop a brain bleed. The 79-year-old Lula had surgery at the hospital Tuesday for a kind of slow bleeding that resulted from a fall at home in October. Thursday’s procedure was to plug an artery that continued to leak blood onto the surface of the brain, according to his doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital. His doctors said the president is awake and is expected to leave the Sao Paulo hospital and return to Brasilia at the beginning of next week. Doctors have said in recent days that the president’s health is good, but many Brazilians remain concerned about Lula, with some gathering near the hospital to show their support.

