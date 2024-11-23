Israel cracks down on Palestinian citizens who speak out against the war in Gaza

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — In the year since the war in Gaza broke out, Israel’s government has been cracking down on dissent among its Palestinian citizens. Authorities have charged Palestinians with “supporting terrorism” because of posts online or for demonstrating against the war. Activists and rights watchdogs say Palestinians have also lost jobs, been suspended from schools and faced police interrogations. Palestinians make up about 20% of Israel’s population. Many feel forced to self-censor out of fear of being jailed and further marginalized in society. Others still find ways to dissent, but carefully. Israel’s National Security Ministry counters that, “Freedom of speech is not the freedom to incite.”

