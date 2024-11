DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people. It says the strike on Sunday occurred in the village of Aalmat, north of Beirut, and far from the areas in the south and east of the country where the Hezbollah militant group has a major presence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.