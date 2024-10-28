Harris says crude and racist rhetoric at Trump’s event fans the fuel of division

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says none of the racist and crude rhetoric that was featured at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally will support Americans’ dreams and aspirations. She says that type of language is just “fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country.” The Democratic presidential nominee commented on Trump’s Sunday night rally before she flew to Michigan on Monday to continue campaigning with eight days to go until the election. Harris says the rally highlights the point she’s been trying to make about the differences between herself and her Republican rival. She says she will try to drive the point home again in a speech Tuesday on the Elllipse in Washington.

