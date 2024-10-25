Kansas man sentenced in fire that killed 2 children and his girlfriend

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for setting a house fire that killed his girlfriend and their two daughters. Thirty-three-year-old Kyle Tyler won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 25 years of his life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction. On top of that, he was sentenced Wednesday to an additional 11 years for two arson charges. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that firefighters found Tyler and a butane torch lighter on a rear deck when they rushed to a Topeka home in January 2023. His girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter were found dead inside. A 9-year-old daughter died after she was taken to a hospital.

